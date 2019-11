Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has risen to the top of the latest Iowa poll.

(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)

The mayor from South Bend, Indiana now has 25 percent support among Iowa voters. That's a 16-point jump for Buttigieg since September.

The new Des Moines Register poll surveyed those likely to attend the caucuses in February.

The results show a three-way battle for second place between Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.