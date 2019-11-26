DAVENPORT, Ia (KWQC) - The list for some of the grandstand shows for next year's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds is out according to the MVF Facebook page.
It includes:
Tuesday, Aug 4th: LOCASH
Wednesday, Aug 5th: Keith Urban
Thursday, Aug 6th: Shinedown
Friday, August 7th: Old Dominion
Saturday, August 8th: Pitbull
Sunday, August 9th: To Be Announced
The 2020 lineup for the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand shows is out!
By KWQC STAFF |
Posted: Tue 7:30 AM, Nov 26, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 7:32 AM, Nov 26, 2019
