20th Annual Living Windows in downtown Burlington

Thursday night the 20th Annual Living Windows holiday event will kick off in Burlington, Iowa at 6:00 PM with all kinds of family-friendly, fun and free events.

The event gets bigger each year and if you're headed out there Thursday night, this time you can look forward to carolers, crafts, puppet shows, marshmallow roasting with the fire department, ice sculpting, a festival of trees, horse-drawn trolley rides, holiday goodies, shopping and of course, visits with Santa in his cottage in Nancy Neafie Park.

Steve Frevert is with Downtown Partners and explains how events like this help boost the economy within the area, “ So we work on things like downtown beautification, flower planting, renovation, business development, and improvement, trying to grow the economic base of downtown, promoting ourselves to the local area and surrounding areas as well. Part of that is events like living windows.”

A holiday event would not be complete if not for a way to give back to those in need. In the Burlington Apartments, you’ll find a Festival of Trees. Here, you can vote for your favorite tree by donating canned and boxed food beneath the tree. At the end of the season, a winner will be announced and all the donations will be sent to local food banks.

