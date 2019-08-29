21-year-old Illinois woman seriously hurt after rollover crash in McDonough County

A 21-year-old Illinois woman is seriously hurt after a rollover crash in McDonough County early Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say Fabiola Bayona of Waukegan, Ill. was traveling north on 1600 E at 1400 N in McDonough County around 3 a.m. They say she was speeding and ran off of the roadway into a ditch, where the car rolled over multiple times before coming to rest in a cornfield.

Bayona was air-lifted from the scene with serious injuries.

She's charged with Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office, Air Evac, Lifeguard, Good Hope-Sciota Fire Department and the Bushnell Fire Department assisted.

