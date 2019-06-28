21-year-old dies from accidental drowning in Henry County, Iowa

A 21-year-old from Mt. Pleasant has died following an accidental drowning in Henry County.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office were called to a private pond in the 2900 grid of River Road. They were called there on Thursday, June 27 just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of someone who went underwater and did not come back up.

Officials say they tried to recover the victim, who is being identified as 21-year-old Cori Diandre Fitten. Around 9:45 p.m., Fitten was located and removed from the pond. Fitten was pronounced dead on the scene from accidental drowning.

The Henry County Sheriff's Deputies, Mount Pleasant Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were called to the scene.