21-year-old in critical condition following two-vehicle accident in Dubuque County

A 21-year-old from Olin, Iowa is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident in Dubuque County.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they were called to Highway 20 at Sandstone Lane for a two-vehicle accident just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Officials say an Iowa DOT snowplow driver was clearing snow along the shoulder of Highway 20 when he was rear-ended by 21-year-old Nicholas Schulke. Schulke was heading eastbound when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway, according to officials.

Schulke was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque and then to UIHC with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

Deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, Dyersville Police Department, Dyersville Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance responded to the crash.