22 MLB teams to expand protective netting at ballparks

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says 22 teams will expand protective netting at ballparks for the 2020 season.

Seven teams will expand protective netting to the foul poles and 15 other teams will expand their netting to the area in the outfield where the stands begin to angle away from the field.

Manfred gave the update at the winter meeting in San Diego. He says the remaining eight teams have installed netting that extends substantially beyond the far end of the dugouts.

According to AP, MLB’s push for expanded netting began in 2015 and increased in 2017 after a number of fans were injured.

