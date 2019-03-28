22,000 baby socks recalled due to ornaments detaching, choking hazard

Midwest-CBK is recalling around 22,600 Baby Rattle Socks due to a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says the small ornaments can detach from the socks, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company has received one incident of the rattle detaching.

The socks were sold at boutique gift stores nationwide, CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled socks away from children and contact Midwest-CBK for a full refund. See the full report HERE.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.