A sea of children took part in the 22nd annual Jr Bix 7 Friday night.

The race kicked off at 6 p.m. and was open to children ages 12 and under.

There were different options for distances depending on the age of the child running in the Jr Bix. Kids ages 8 to 12 ran seven tenths of a mile, kids ages 6-7 ran half a mile and ages 5 and under ran or walked 70 yards.

Organizers say last year was their most successful year and as a result, they limited the amount of entries this year to 3500 kids. It's not clear whether or not they reached that number.