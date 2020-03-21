23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 23 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 68 positive cases.

To date, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

• Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

• Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)