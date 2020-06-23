24 Dubuque County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday 24 Dubuque County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after its announcement on Friday that only confirmed four of those positive tests. More tests were made on inmates and staff that night.

Officials said all 24 positive tests were from inmates and no staff have tested positive from the batch of tests. The inmates who have tested positive are being placed in medical segregation and will be taken care of by jail nursing staff.