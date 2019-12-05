25 bed sets donated to Moline organization

Some foster children in the Quad Cities will now have a new bed to sleep on. It’s all thanks to a donation from a Davenport furniture store.

25 Bed sets donated by Ashley HomeStore in Davenport.

As the yellow van with four wheels pulled inside Ashley HomeStore in Davenport. The forklift also drove up. Jim Sanderlin, Director of Development and Communication at Bethany for Children & Families opened the van doors. Then one by one, the helpers stepped in and carried the boxes.

“These are going to people that really need them,” Sanderlin, said.

Inside of the compressed boxes was a twin mattress, a frame, and a pillow. All donated by Ashely Homestore. The 25-bed sets will go to help foster families in Illinois, people facing homelessness and other organizations that partner with Bethany.

“You know, when you put good in, you get good out,” said Young Shreves, Store Manager at Ashley HomeStore.

The donated bed sets couldn't have come at a better time.

“We typically have 50 to 60 children in foster care. Right now, we have over 100. We are also serving more children than normal in our homeless services,” Sanderlin said.

As Sandlerlin and the workers at the furniture store went back and forth between. The van started to fill up. Showing a clear focus of what it means to come together as a community.

“Without the people, there is no Ashley, there is no Young store manager or anything like that. We need them more than they need us,” Shreves said.

Proving we all can make a difference. Even if, it is a simple gesture like giving out bed sets.

Sanderlin says one of the main causes for the increase in children coming into foster care is the drug epidemic. In October, Bethany took custody of three babies that were born addicted to drugs. Those children have since been placed in foster homes.

If you would like to foster, the organization is looking for people living in Illinois to help. You can reach out by calling (309) 797-7700.