26 men incarcerated at East Moline Correctional Center test positive for COVID-19

Illinois Department of Public Health officials have announced 623 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there are 72 confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80s

- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- McHenry County: 1 male 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 Unknown 80s, 1 male 90s

Health officials in Illinois are now reporting a total of 133,639 cases of COVID-19, including 6,398 deaths in 101 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%.

At this time, 26 men incarcerated at East Moline Correctional Center are confirmed positive for COVID-19. They are appropriately isolated or quarantined and are being closely monitored by medical personnel. Three staff at the facility also tested positive for the virus and one has recovered. All the confirmed cases have been traced to the same dorm-style living unit. The Illinois Department of Correction’s medical task force is utilizing point prevalence surveillance to help control any further spread of infection.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.