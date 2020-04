28 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County

Sunday afternoon the Rock Island County Health Department reported 28 additional positive COVID-19 cases. Officials also announced an additional 20 cases on Saturday.

Sunday's announcement brings the county total to 262 cases.

The Rock Island County Health Department provided the following information on the new cases announced Sunday:

• Woman in her 60s who is hospitalized

• Woman in her 30s isolating at home

• Woman in her 20s isolating at home

• Woman in her 70s isolating at home

• Woman in her 40s isolating at home

• Woman in her 70s isolating at home

• Woman in her 20s isolating at home

• Woman in her 30s isolating at home

• Woman in her 30s isolating at home

• Woman in her 50s isolating at home

• Woman in her 50s isolating at home

• Woman in her 40s isolating at home

• Woman in her 50s isolating at home

• Woman in her 40s isolating at home

• Woman in her 50s isolating at home

• Man in his 30s isolating at home

• Man in his 30s isolating at home

• Man in his 60s isolating at home

• Man in his 20s isolating at home

• Man in his 60s isolating at home

• Man in his 30s isolating at home

• Man in his teens isolating at home

• Man in his 70s isolating at home

• Man in his 60s isolating at home

• Man in his 30s isolating at home

• Man in his 50s isolating at home

• Man in his 30s isolating at home

• Man in his 20s isolating at home

Officials did not release any additional information on the cases, citing federal privacy laws.