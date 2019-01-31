29 cars stolen in Davenport, 11 in Moline since beginning of 2019

In this frigid weather, some may be tempted to leave their car running and unattended in order to heat it up. But law enforcement is saying that's how many people have had their cars stolen.

Since January first, 29 cars have been reported stolen in Davenport and 11 in Moline. In most cases, the owners left their keys in the car. The dropping temperatures are not deterring car thieves but it is forcing them to change up their tactics.

Davenport Police say in the warmer weather car thieves tend to go through neighborhoods and check cars, by car to see which are unlocked. But in "the winter time they're not going to take that time to go through neighborhoods and checking cars door to door. They're going to look for vehicles that are running. They're going to look also at places of business that are common for people to go to like a convenience store. Go to make a quick stop. Run in and then run back out. And possibly leaving their vehicle running," says Davenport Assistant Chief of Police Major Jeffery Bladel.

Davenport Police say the car thefts aren't happening in any specific areas or target zones. That the crime of opportunity appears to be taking place across not just Davenport, but the Quad Cities overall. Law enforcement across the Quad Cities is urging car owners to not leave their keys in the car with one exception.

"If you have remote start in the car, go ahead and do that, but don't leave your keys in the ignition with the car running. It's a very bad idea because we're seeing cars getting stolen and it's better to be a little cold then to not have any car at all. Don't even leave your keys in the car in your garage. You know some of these thieves are breaking into garages and taking the car because the keys are sitting in em. You know take them in the house with you. Make it difficult for you know these criminals to take things from you," says Detective Jon Leach of Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities.

Overall crime is down because of the cold weather but the number of this year appear to be on par with 2018 across the Quad Cities according to Crime Stoppers. They say car thefts are still taking place in the cold temperatures, and that domestic abuse appears to be on the rise.

