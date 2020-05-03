2,994 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 63 additional deaths

Public Health officials in Illinois have announced 2,994 new cases of COVID-19, including 63 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 61,499 cases, including 2,618 deaths in 97 counties in Illinois.

A total of 319,313 test have been processed in the state, according to IDPH.

IDPH released the following information on the deaths announced Sunday:

- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 9 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 4 males 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 70s

- Lake County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s

- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s

Anyone interested in donating personal protective equipment (PPE) can email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.