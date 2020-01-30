2nd confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois

Health officials confirm another case of coronavirus in Illinois. It is the husband of a Chicago woman who was diagnosed after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China on January 13. The man in his 60s did not travel overseas, but interacted with his wife after she came home. This is the first person-to-person spread of the novel virus in the U.S.

At a news conference Thursday, Illinois health officials assured the risk to the general public remains low. They are working to identify those who have came into close contact with the couple to minimize further spread of the virus. The man is in the hospital in stable condition. His wife is also still in the hospital, but is said to be doing well. Public health officials are now investigating locations where the husband visited over the last two weeks.

"If you have traveled to China or come into contact with a confirmed case and are experiencing fever, cough, or shortness of breath, contact your healthcare provider," said Cook County Department of Public Health Chief Operating Officer Dr. Terry Mason.

Although this is the first person-to-person transmission in the U.S., it is still not yet clear how the coronavirus spreads from one person to another.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent it, so handwashing and covering your cough are thought to be ways to held stop the spread.