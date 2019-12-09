3 adults, 1 juvenile charged after armed robbery, high speed pursuit in Kewanee

Three adults and one juvenile are in custody after an armed robbery and a high speed pursuit in Kewanee on Sunday.

Police say at 3:01 p.m., the Kewanee Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in the 1000 block of W Prospect Street. Officers were told the suspects had left the residence and were given a vehicle description.

An officer found the vehicle at Division and Tenney Street. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the officer, and a pursuit began. Police say the pursuit left the city of Kewanee and continued into Stark County, where the suspects abandoned their damaged vehicle and ran into a cornfield.

The four suspects were then taken into custody and are now facing charges.

18-year-old Tyrese L. Walker is charged with Criminal Armed Robbery, Theft, Aggravated Robbery, Mob Action, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, along with several other traffic citations.

18-year-old Javion D. Parker is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Theft and Mob Action.

20-year-old Eric C. Eagelston is charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery and Theft.

All three are currently in the Henry County Jail.

A 17-year-old suspect has also been charged with Resisting Arrest and was released to a guardian.

No one was hurt during the incident.