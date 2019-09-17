3 children with minor injuries after golf cart tips

The Dubuque County Sheriff's office tells TV6 three children sustained minor injuries following an incident where a golf cart tipped over, pinning one underneath.

Police say they responded to 10148 Silver Oaks Ct for the golf cart accident. A 10-year-old girl who lives in the neighborhood was driving an EZ Go Express golf car around the neighborhood and turned around on the cul de sac on Silver Oaks Ct where the cart tipped over.

There were two others on the cart, the 10-year-old's siblings, ages 9, and 5. They were ejected from the cart, according to police, and the driver was pinned under the cart until neighbors helped to upright the cart.

The children were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

It is unclear if the kids were being supervised at the time, or how long the girl was pinned under the cart.