300 bikes blessed in Illinois

The community of Fulton Illinois started the summer with some sun, and a blessing. ABATE 21 held their annual blessing of the bikes where pastors went around to over 300 bikes and blessed each and every one.

They've been doing this for over thirty years, and more people show up every year.

Larry Leonard, Sergeant of Arms for ABATE 21 said, "with the amount of motorcycles on the road today, the fatality rate continues to rise and when Jules started this 30 years ago with 10 bikes in her driveway, you can see we're not the only people that believe it doesn't hurt."

Arley Thomas Downie had been blessing bikes for over 30 years, "I love it and I think it's wonderful that I'm able to help them."

They want you to remember to look out for motorcycles on the roads now that it's warming up.