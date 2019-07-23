30,000 people expected to be in QCA for BIX

Millions of dollars are about to pour into the Quad Cities for BIX 7 weekend. Bars, restaurants, and hotels are ready to roll out the red carpet.

Staff at 392 Caffé are busy not only perfecting their coffee but their food as well. The coffee shop at 502 West 3rd Street, Davenport, has been open for a little over 6 months. Owners say business has been good, but with the BIX race taking place this weekend. They say it's all hands on deck.

“So we have quite a few people that are from the Quad Cities and they have worked down here and everything,” said Avalon Brooks, 392 Caffé Operations Manager. “So everyone knows the BIX brings a ton of people,”

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend and the business is hoping to attract not only their regular customers but new faces. The race has 16,000 runners registered from different states and outside the country. Over at Running Wild on 3216 Brady Street, Davenport, owner Steve Kilburg and his staff are helping people lace-up.

For 22 years, the running store has been part of the event as well as the two-day sports and fitness expo that takes place Thursday and Friday.

“This time of year with the BIX being the signature event in the Quad Cities. You definitely see an uptick in business,” said Steve Kilburg, Running Wild owner.

An uptick that's expected to benefit every business.

“Our region has gone through some issues with flooding and this is going to bring people down to those businesses that were affected,” said Charlotte Morrison, Visit Quad Cities Vice President, and Marketing & Communications.

The BIX is one of the top ten events in the Quad Cities that brings in lots of money and has been for years.

