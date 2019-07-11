313K join group pledging to storm Area 51 to search for aliens

A Facebook group page with the stated goal of storming Area 51 to “see them aliens” has gained more than 300,000 members listed as “going” to an event purportedly planned for Sept. 20.

The group “Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us” is based on decades-old conspiracy theories that the U.S. Air Force in the Nevada desert is where the U.S. government stores secrets about aliens and UFOs.

A purported plan on the page involves throwing rocks at the “inevitable resistance” and members are told "we can move faster than their bullets."

It appears the person behind the page is surprised by – and worried about – the amount of interest generated as 313,000 Facebook users as of Thursday afternoon are listed as “going” on Sept. 20.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” a recent post on the page reads.

“I'm not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51.”