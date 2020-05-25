344 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 56 patients recovered in last 24-hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the state’s website is reporting a total of 17,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 456 deaths in Iowa.

That’s 344 more confirmed cases and seven more deaths reported over the last 24-hours.

There are 377 patients hospitalized, with 33 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 118 patients in the ICU and 66 on ventilators.

In total 132,655 Iowans have been tested.

The state is reporting 56 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Iowans who have recovered from the virus up to 9,341.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.