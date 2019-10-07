34th Annual student hunger drive begins with a kick-off party Monday

For the past 3 decades, students throughout eastern Iowa and western Illinois have worked to helped those who struggle with hunger in our community and they’re back at it, starting Monday night.

The 34th Annual Student Hunger Drive at River Bend Foodbank starts Monday, October 7th with a kick-off party at River Bend Foodbank. Students from 17 area high schools will be learning about service and philanthropy while meeting a community need during this six-week drive.

Schools will perform hunger-related skits and learn more about the issue in our local area at the event before getting hands-on to help out for the next month and a half.

When: Monday, October 07, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: River Bend Foodbank

4010 Kimmel Drive

Davenport, IA

