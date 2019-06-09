35th annual Strawberry Stampede in Long Grove, IA

The Strawberry Stampede in Long Grove, Iowa brought young racers to the town, aimed at running for some goodies.

At the end of the youth race, the young boys and girls get to snack on strawberries. The town of Long Grove holds the youth race every year, with this being the 35th year. There's bouncy houses, music, and homemade strawberry-based foods. For some visitors, hearing the word "strawberry" was all it took to catch their interest.

“I wanted to try it because you get strawberries,” said youth racer, Kyndall Dobbelare.

“Anything that has strawberries in the name or at the end of it is a winner,” saod Kyndall’s mother, Nicole. “We always like to find things that we can do together, they have daddy daughter times and we have mommy daughter times too that's why we go ahead and try and find something we can do.”

There's a one mile run and a quarter mile run for the children, but the festivities in Long Grove continue throughout Sunday.