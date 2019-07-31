37 suffer minor injuries in Houston-area Exxon Mobil plant fire

Exxon Mobil says 37 people suffered minor injuries from an explosion and fire at one of its Houston-area facilities.

Jason Duncan, the manager of the plant where the fire happened, says many of those hurt suffered minor burns and all were being treated at a local clinic. Earlier, Exxon Mobil had said in a statement that six people were injured.

Duncan says an explosion happened at Exxon Mobil's Olefins plant in Baytown at 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday. The plant processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

The plant, part of the company's 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown, is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Houston.

Duncan says the fire has been isolated and contained but has not yet been extinguished.

A shelter in place for residents living west of the plant remains in place.

Exxon Mobil says it’s performing air quality monitoring at the site and “available information shows no adverse impact at this time.”

The Olefins plant is part of the company's 3,400-acre refinery complex in Baytown. It is one of eight plants that Exxon agreed to retrofit with anti-pollution technology in a settlement with the U.S. government. The company also agreed to pay $2.5 million in fines to federal and state authorities after being accused of violating the Clean Air Act with industrial flares from its factories.

Wednesday's fire is the latest one to have taken place at Houston-area petrochemical facilities this year, including one at another facility on the Exxon Mobil Baytown complex.

On March 16, a fire erupted at a refinery on Exxon Mobil's Baytown complex. The fire was extinguished hours later, but Harris County officials say it continued to release toxic pollutants for eight more days. The county has sued Exxon Mobil, accusing the company of violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Also in March, a fire burned or days at a at a petrochemical storage facility in nearby Deer Park and caused chemicals to flow into a nearby waterway.

In April, one worker died after a tank holding a flammable chemical caught fire in nearby Crosby.

