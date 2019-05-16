$38,000 awarded in Trinity Health Foundation scholarships to local students

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials say $38,000 has been awarded to over two dozen students in the area through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation.
Officials say the scholarship fund is made possible thanks to the generosity of Cardiovascular Medicine and physicians who support students seeking a degree in math, science and medical studies.
"At this year’s CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship Dinner held on May 13 at the Moline Public Library, 29 scholarships totaling $38,000 were awarded to students. Rep. Cheri Bustos provided the keynote address for the event. Since 2008, this annual event has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to regional high school seniors.
The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences."
Scholarship Recipients:
Fernanda Alonso
United Township High School
Omar Babu
Moline High School
Emma Beardsley
Alleman Catholic High School
Esmee Belzer
Davenport North High School
Kaitlyn Bendickson
North Scott Senior High School
Josephine Brown
Geneseo High School
Kiersten Cathelyn
Geneseo High School
Katie Comp
Moline High School
Erica Drake
Bellevue High School
Evita Fazliu
United Township High School
Riley Fetterer
Rockridge High School
Isabella Gusse
Alleman Catholic High School
Rebecca Hess
Mercer County High School
Lily Jennings
Yorkville High School
Audry Jestel
Assumption High School
Bailey Kellet
Mercer County High School
Ashleigh Layer
Sherrard High School
Haley Luebbers
United Township High School
Delaney Ostrowski
Geneseo High School
Ashley Preston
United Township High School
Mariah Pugh
Louisa-Muscatine High School
Arianna Rodehaver
Moline High School
Nathaniel Roethler
Pleasant Valley High School
Grace Romanick
North Scott Senior High School
Kimberly Rus
Central DeWitt High School
Baylee Schuldt
United Township High School
Alannah Skinner
North Scott Senior High School
Richard Whiteside
Muscatine High School
Sophia Xiao
Pleasant Valley High School