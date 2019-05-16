$38,000 awarded in Trinity Health Foundation scholarships to local students

Officials say $38,000 has been awarded to over two dozen students in the area through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation.

Officials say the scholarship fund is made possible thanks to the generosity of Cardiovascular Medicine and physicians who support students seeking a degree in math, science and medical studies.

More from the announcement is below.

"At this year’s CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship Dinner held on May 13 at the Moline Public Library, 29 scholarships totaling $38,000 were awarded to students. Rep. Cheri Bustos provided the keynote address for the event. Since 2008, this annual event has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to regional high school seniors.

The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences."

Scholarship Recipients:

Fernanda Alonso

United Township High School

Omar Babu

Moline High School

Emma Beardsley

Alleman Catholic High School

Esmee Belzer

Davenport North High School

Kaitlyn Bendickson

North Scott Senior High School

Josephine Brown

Geneseo High School

Kiersten Cathelyn

Geneseo High School

Katie Comp

Moline High School

Erica Drake

Bellevue High School

Evita Fazliu

United Township High School

Riley Fetterer

Rockridge High School

Isabella Gusse

Alleman Catholic High School

Rebecca Hess

Mercer County High School

Lily Jennings

Yorkville High School

Audry Jestel

Assumption High School

Bailey Kellet

Mercer County High School

Ashleigh Layer

Sherrard High School

Haley Luebbers

United Township High School

Delaney Ostrowski

Geneseo High School

Ashley Preston

United Township High School

Mariah Pugh

Louisa-Muscatine High School

Arianna Rodehaver

Moline High School

Nathaniel Roethler

Pleasant Valley High School

Grace Romanick

North Scott Senior High School

Kimberly Rus

Central DeWitt High School

Baylee Schuldt

United Township High School

Alannah Skinner

North Scott Senior High School

Richard Whiteside

Muscatine High School

Sophia Xiao

Pleasant Valley High School