$38,000 awarded in Trinity Health Foundation scholarships to local students

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials say $38,000 has been awarded to over two dozen students in the area through an endowment fund at the Trinity Health Foundation.

Officials say the scholarship fund is made possible thanks to the generosity of Cardiovascular Medicine and physicians who support students seeking a degree in math, science and medical studies.

"At this year’s CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship Dinner held on May 13 at the Moline Public Library, 29 scholarships totaling $38,000 were awarded to students. Rep. Cheri Bustos provided the keynote address for the event. Since 2008, this annual event has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to regional high school seniors.

The CVM-Illinois Youth Mentoring Scholarship was created by cardiologists at Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C. – Illinois to support and advance quality cardiac patient care through education and research and to promote and encourage excellence in math and sciences."

Scholarship Recipients:

Fernanda Alonso
United Township High School

Omar Babu
Moline High School

Emma Beardsley
Alleman Catholic High School

Esmee Belzer
Davenport North High School

Kaitlyn Bendickson
North Scott Senior High School

Josephine Brown
Geneseo High School

Kiersten Cathelyn
Geneseo High School

Katie Comp
Moline High School

Erica Drake
Bellevue High School

Evita Fazliu
United Township High School

Riley Fetterer
Rockridge High School

Isabella Gusse
Alleman Catholic High School

Rebecca Hess
Mercer County High School

Lily Jennings
Yorkville High School

Audry Jestel
Assumption High School

Bailey Kellet
Mercer County High School

Ashleigh Layer
Sherrard High School

Haley Luebbers
United Township High School

Delaney Ostrowski
Geneseo High School

Ashley Preston
United Township High School

Mariah Pugh
Louisa-Muscatine High School

Arianna Rodehaver
Moline High School

Nathaniel Roethler
Pleasant Valley High School

Grace Romanick
North Scott Senior High School

Kimberly Rus
Central DeWitt High School

Baylee Schuldt
United Township High School

Alannah Skinner
North Scott Senior High School

Richard Whiteside
Muscatine High School

Sophia Xiao
Pleasant Valley High School

 