386 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as Iowa prepares to ease restrictions

Governor Kim Reynolds said Thursday more than 400,000 'Test Iowa' assessments have been completed so far, with 95-percent accuracy on positive tests.

"A lot has happened in a short amount of time," Reynolds said. "Now we're focused on process improvement."

She also said she expects more tests to be processed more quickly now, with people getting their results faster. She thanked Iowans for their patience during recent backlogs and delays.

According to IDPH, the total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 13,675 Thursday morning. That's 386 new cases since Wednesday. IDPH is also reporting an additional 12 deaths, totaling 318 statewide.

Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the Iowa QCA:

· Scott, 293 confirmed cases; eight deaths; 245 recovered

· Muscatine, 515 confirmed cases; 28 deaths; 290 recovered

· Louisa, 291 confirmed cases; three deaths; 178 recovered

· Des Moines, 46 confirmed cases; one death; 20 recovered

· Henry, 43 confirmed cases; one death; 32 recovered

· Lee, 18 confirmed cases; 13 recovered

· Jackson, seven confirmed cases; three recovered

· Clinton, 60 confirmed cases; one death; 39 recovered

· Cedar, 43 confirmed cases; one death; 36 recovered

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday said more businesses can re-open statewide starting Friday. Those businesses include restaurants, salons and barber shops, and fitness centers, with some specific guidance in place.