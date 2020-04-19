389 new COVID-19 cases announced in Iowa, including one additional death

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 389 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, including one death.

Health officials said the person who died is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years in Muscatine County.

Statewide there have been 2,902 positive cases, including 75 deaths.

According to IDPH there were an additional 1,214 negative tests reported for a total of 21,648 negative tests to date by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Public health officials said 198 people in the state are currently hospitalized, and 1,171 have recovered.

According to IDPH, "261 or 67% of today's 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. That includes over 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively."

The state of Iowa released a new dashboard updated daily to provide comprehensive COVID-19 tracking in Iowa.

The dashboard includes information on cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.

Iowa is now providing demographic information as well as tracking the state's epidemiological curve.

