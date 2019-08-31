3rd annual Kim Reynolds Harvest Festival details announced

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced details for her 3rd annual Harvest Festival.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 21st at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. There will be a Barbeque, face painting, and pumpkin decorating.

The event is from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a program starting at 5:30 pm. Organizers with the program say there will be a special guest, who is a mystery for now.

Tickets are $50.00 per person, however, people 18 and under are free.

Find additional details, or purchase tickets here