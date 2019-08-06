4 people found dead in apparent San Antonio slaying-suicide

Emergency personnel responding to a San Antonio house fire have found four people dead in what authorities are describing as a murder-suicide.

A fire was started in connection with an apparent triple slaying-suicide in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

Police Chief William McManus says the sister of a man believed to have killed three of his family members called police Monday evening saying her brother was throwing and breaking items in the home.

“When we got there, there were two bodies laying in the front. They were in the house when the fire started,” he said. “They had been shot by the suspect. There were two other people in the house.”

Police and firefighters arrived to find the house on fire but were unable to immediately knock down the flames because the suspect was still considered a threat.

The bodies of a man and a woman in their 60s, both with gunshot wounds, were found in the front yard. The bodies of the suspect and his grandmother were later found inside.

McManus says the three people who were killed lived together in the home.

