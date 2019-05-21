40% of adults admit urinating in swimming pools

A new survey finds 40 percent of adults admit to having urinated in a swimming pool as an adult, according to an NBC Miami report.

The survey found more than half of adults report using a swimming pool as a substitute for showering or as a means of rinsing off after exercise or yard work, and 48 percent reported they never shower before swimming.

Additionally, 24 percent of Americans would go in a swimming pool within one hour of having diarrhea, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted by Sachs Media Group, a PR firm working on behalf of the Water Quality & Health Council, a group of advisers to the chlorine industry trade association, CBS News reports.

Sachs Media Group says on its website it aims to "Improve chlorine's brand nationwide to pre-empt legislators and regulators from developing policy that promotes chlorine alternatives."

The organization reports it interviewed 3,100 American adults April 12-13, and the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percent.