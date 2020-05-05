40s & 50s Today, Near Record Lows By Saturday

Well below normal temperatures highlight out weather pattern today thanks to off and on showers and cloudy skies. We will only reach the 40s and 50s this afternoon which is far cooler than the 70s and 80s from the weekend. The record cold high temp for today is 40° so that record is safe, but by Saturday morning we could be looking at near record lows in the 20s and 30s. Thus, you will want to cover up your plants this weekend.