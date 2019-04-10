40s & Windy Today/Near 70° With Strong Storms Tomorrow

Buckle up! We are in for wild ride the next few days with rain, snow and even a strong storm or two possible. The first band of rain is lifting north through our area this morning. This means this afternoon will be dry, but winds will increase and gust close to 40mph from the east keeping us to the upper 40s.

Thursday will bring the dry slot into our area along with strong SE winds. This means we will rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be warm enough to have unstable air and the chance for a strong storm or two from the QC and eastward. The main threat will be gusty winds, followed by large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, although I think that will more focused on areas to our east. This is still a fluid situation but the time frame we are watching is from 4PM-8PM Thursday.

Once this system lifts out of the area we will once again see winds shift, this time to the west. This will bring us back down to the 40s for highs to wrap up the work week.