42,000+ without power throughout Iowa and Illinois

Over 42,000 customers are without power throughout Iowa and Illinois according to Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy company websites.

According to MidAMerican's outage map, there are currently 9,502 customers without power. Out of that number, 8,368 are without power in the Quad Cities on the Iowa side and 908 are without power in the Quad Cities on the Illinois side.

According to Ameren's website, there are 11,287 customers without power in Illinois.

According to Alliant's website there are 21,933 customers without power.