4,400+ without power throughout Iowa and Illinois

UPDATE 7/1 12:40 p.m.: As of 12:40 p.m., over 4,400 customers are without power throughout Iowa and Illinois.

Alliant Energy shows 1,468 customers are without power in Iowa.

Ameren Focused Energy has 1,322 customers without power.

MidAmerican Energy's website shows 1,658 customers without power.

In a statement from MidAmerican officials, they said as of 11 a.m. they were working to restoring just under 2,600 electric customers in the Quad Cities.

ORIGINAL: Over 42,000 customers are without power throughout Iowa and Illinois according to Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy company websites.

More from MidAmerican is listed below.

• The high winds knocked down trees, which downed overhead lines and, in some cases, power poles. The winds also directly impacted some of our infrastructure.

• MidAmerican Energy called in its Quad Cities line workers and tree crews, who worked throughout the night. The company also called in company line and tree crews from other areas, in addition to electrical and tree contractors.

• We expect to restore most customers by 6:00 tonight. However, it may be overnight or early morning before we are able to restore some remaining customers.

• The storms did not affect our natural gas delivery system.

• Customers can report outages through our website at www.MidAmericanEnergy.com or call 888-427-5632. Anyone who sees a downed line should call our electric emergency number at 800-799-4443.

• We urge people to check on elderly neighbors as temperatures and humidity are high. In Rock Island, Christian Care (2209 3rd Ave.) offers a cooling center when the temperature or heat index exceeds 90.

According to MidAMerican's outage map, there are currently 9,502 customers without power. Out of that number, 8,368 are without power in the Quad Cities on the Iowa side and 908 are without power in the Quad Cities on the Illinois side.

According to Ameren's website, there are 11,287 customers without power in Illinois.

According to Alliant's website there are 21,933 customers without power.