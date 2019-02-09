42nd annual Home Show QCA is this weekend!

The 42nd annual Home Show at the Rock Island QCCA Expo Center is happening today and tomorrow.

Families from the QCA can visit experts and local businesses. They have booths set up from windows to kitchens, to decks and patios. One Quad City family was there planning their spring project - expanding their home.

“I think right now we're mainly researching, checking out what's out there, talking to people,” said Quad City native, Ralph Hughes. “Eventually, we'll have some prices quoted and from there decide on what works best for us and go from there. We'll decide together as a family.”

It's open until 8:00 on Saturday, and from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Sunday.