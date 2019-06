Independence Day Celebrations

ILLINOIS 2019:

Aledo: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at the fairgrounds. Activities all day at Central Park Pavillion

Alexis: July 3rd- Fireworks at dusk, rain date July 4th

East Dubuque: June 29th- Fireworks from 4 - 5 p.m. at Dunleith Park

East Moline: July 3rd- Fireworks at the Quarter riverfront at dusk. Shuttle from John Deere Harvester Works starting at 6:30 p.m. Rain date is July 5th. Parade on the 4th on 15th Ave at 1 p.m. Firecracker run at 7:30 a.m. on 15th Ave.

Galena: July 4th - Parade at 6 p.m. Fireworks at Grant Park at dusk

Galva: July 4th - Galva Freedom Festival. Fireworks at dusk.

Geneseo: July 3rd- Fireworks at dusk at Richmond Park.

Hanover: July 3rd- Parade begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

Matherville: July 3rd- Fireworks at dusk at Lake Matherville. Rain date is July 4th.

Milan: July 3rd- Fireworks at Camden Park at dusk.

Mt. Carroll: July 4th- Fireworks at Dusk

Orion: July 3rd- Parade at 8:45 p.m. beginning and ending at Orion Middle School. Fireworks at dusk at Orion High School.

Rock Island: Red, White and Boom fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Activities at Schwiebert Park and Rock Island Arsenal.

Stockton: July 4th- Fireworks at Memorial Park at dusk.

Walnut: July 7th- Fireworks at dusk.

July 6th- Parade at 2 p.m.

IOWA 2019:

Bellevue: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk. Parade at 10 a.m. Rain date July 5th

Bettendorf: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at Middle Park at 10 a.m. at 23rd and State St. Activities and music at Spruce Hills Drive starting at noon.

Buffalo: July 5th-7th Buffalo Days activities July 6th- Fireworks at dusk. July 7th- Parade at noon.

Clinton: July 4th- Fireworks at Riverview Park at dusk. Parade at 1 p.m.

Davenport: July 3rd: Fireworks at Red, White & Boom at 9:30 p.m. Activities and viewing from Modern Woodmen Park, Rock Island Arsenal, Schwiebert Park, Bechtel Park, Freight House Market and along the riverfront.

Dewitt: July 4th- Parade at 10 a.m. at the Clinton Co. Fairgrounds. Water Parade at 2 p.m. downtown

Durant: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at the Durant Community School.

Fort Madison: July 4th- Parade at 10 a.m. concert at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk

Grand Mound: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at Grand Mound Ball Park. Parade at 2 p.m.

Grandview: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at Academy Park. Parade at 11 a.m. and activities all day

Keokuk: July 4th- Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Rand Park

Maquoketa: July 6th: Fireworks at the Jackson Co. Fairgrounds

Morning Sun: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk, activities all day

Muscatine: July 4th- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Parade at 5 p.m. downtown. Soapbox Derby and children's activities all day

Oxford Junction: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk. Parade at 4 p.m.

Park View: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk at Meadowbrook Park

West Burlington: July 4th- Fireworks at dusk

