44 million awarded to Iowa for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA has given $44 million to the state of Iowa to help in the COVID-19 response.

These funds were obligated Saturday, April 4, under major disaster declaration (FEMA-4483-DR) approved March 23.

This money will help the state in its purchases in March and April of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as isolation gowns, masks, face shields, safety glasses and gloves, thermometers, disinfecting wipes, sanitizer, respirators, and ventilators to assist hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and certain private-non-profits across the state.

