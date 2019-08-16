45% of Americans wear same underwear 2 days in a row or longer

A survey by underwear company Tommy John finds 45 percent of Americans have worn the same underwear for two days in a row – or longer.

The “underwear hygiene” survey was taken of 2,000 men and women and found men are 2.5 times more likely than women to have worn the same underwear for multiple days.

Thirteen percent of respondents in the survey admit wearing the same pair of underwear for a week or more.

Tommy John says on its website that a pair of underwear should not be kept in one’s wardrobe for longer than 6 months to a year “to ensure you’re protected from harmful infections and health risks.”

The survey also finds 38 percent of Americans do not know how long they have owned their underwear.