45 rattlesnakes removed from under home

A homeowner crawled underneath his north-central Texas home last week to see if he could figure out why his cable TV was acting up.

He decided to abandon the mission after he saw a few rattlesnakes slither out from his home’s crawlspace.

After calling a professional company, Big Country Snake Removal, he discovered those few snakes were only the tip of the iceberg.

“We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a ‘few’”, Nathan Hawkins of Big Country posted on Facebook, adding that there were 45 snakes in all.

Hawkins posted a video of him removing some of the rattlers, and they can be seen coiling and hissing at the disturbance.

“[The homeowners’] yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean,” according to the Facebook post.

“Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive - they care simply about survival.”

Big Country says the company deals with similar snake removals “all the time” in north-central Texas, and that the longest snake in this particular home was 5 ½ feet.

“Owners didn’t think their house could ever be a rattlesnake den,” Hawkins said.