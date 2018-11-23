48th annual Mr. Thanksgiving community dinner

SouthPark Mall was closed for business after 4pm on Thanksgiving, but it was still open to everyone. Strangers sat down next to one another, whether they were volunteers or diners. Greg Behone and Chris Stohl didn't know each other before sitting down at the same table during Mr. Thanksgiving's annual community dinner.

It's Chris Stohl and his wife Nancy's first time at the dinner. Gregg has volunteered in the past and says after tonight he has "new friends in the community."

Bob Vogelbaugh lovingly called Mr. Thanksgiving says that what's this event is all about.

"We're spiraling out of control. there's so much hatred among us. and why should that be? We're in the United State of America and I couldn't care what religion, race you are. We're all brothers and sister of the United States," says Vogelbaugh.

At least 1500 people turned up for Thursday's dinner. Volunteers and diners both raved about the quality and quantity of food. And hearing that this was something people were extremely grateful for - was overwhelming for Mr. Thanksgiving.

"What I feel inside I wish I could get out. it's overwhelming and i just love people," Vogelbaugh told TV-6.

And volunteers agree. Nathaniel Logsdon says it was his first year volunteering and that helping out was "an awesome experience" filled with "good vibes." Some made this community event a family affair

The Uker family says it was important to show their children that "not everyone has food on their table and just have them be a part of giving back." The Uker kids say giving back is fulfilling. Gage Uker is in Kindergarten and says helping people made him feel happy. His sister Madilyn says it made her feel happy in her heart. Emily is the eldest of the Uker children and she says she enjoyed spending time with her family.

"I enjoyed it because we could do it as teamwork and with all the other people who were here," says Emily.

Mr. Thanksgiving says he's approaching retirement. But he still has two more years before his hanging up his community organizing hat. And that he loves this event that has become a celebration of community and humanity.

