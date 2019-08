Another step forward on construction of the new I-74 Bridge means another inconvenience for drivers in Moline.

The Department of Transportation says construction crews will be closing 4th Avenue between 19th and 23rd Streets to pour concrete for the new bridge deck.

The closure will occur between 5 a.m. and noon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Drivers are asked to use 7th Avenue or River Drive, instead.