4th of July safety, recalls, restrictions and watching out for pets

There are a lot of sleepless nights leading up to the 4th of July because of people who just can’t wait that long to see the fireworks. Despite the reality commercial-grade fireworks are legal in Iowa, they’re still dangerous. In 2018, five people were killed and more than 9,000 were injured in incidents related to fireworks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Those injuries range anywhere from burns to losing fingers and serious eye trauma.

While we can have our own fun now, there are still some restrictions. If you’re setting off your own fireworks, the permitted times are below…

• July 3 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

• July 4 from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The fines for setting off fireworks outsides of these dates and times range between $250 and $625 depending on the first, second and third offense, and that price doesn’t include the court fees.

For those of us who will be setting of our own fireworks, the U.S. Product Safety Commission has some pretty straightforward guidelines we can follow to keep things fun on the 4th…

• Fireworks should only be lit one at a time.

• Never throw or point fireworks at another person.

• Never relight fireworks or pick them up if they fail.

• Young children shouldn’t be allowed to light or play with fireworks… even if an adult is helping.

• Take extra precaution with sparklers.

Believe it or not, sparklers are the most dangerous fireworks, burning at 2,000 degrees!

Dr. Sarah Combs, with Children’s National Hospital, says, “That's as hot as touching coal from a burning fire. It could melt gold, silver, and a host of other metals. And certainly, we don't want to put those in the hands of our children."

The other important thing to keep in mind when setting off fireworks is there are recalls. A list for recalled fireworks so far this year…

• Grandma’s Fireworks- “Rise in the East”

• Gs Fireworks – 1.25” Artillery Shells

• Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill’s Fireworks – Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake

• Keystone – G-Force Fireworks

Lastly, the ASPCA has some reminders to keep your furry friends comfortable and safe while they’re hanging out and enjoying the holiday with you….

• Don’t leave alcoholic drinks within reach.

• Don’t apply sunscreen or insect repellant that is not labeled specifically for animals.

• Keep matches, lighter fluid, citronella candles, insect coils, etc. out of reach.

• Avoid feeding your pets 4th of July scraps and snacks.

• Fireworks are not fun for animals. Keep them home in a quiet, sheltered, escape-proof area of the home.