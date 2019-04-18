5 dead from carbon monoxide intoxication; juvenile being questioned

Five people are dead from carbon monoxide intoxication in Woodford County, Illinois and officials say a juvenile is now being questioned.

On April 6, officials with the Woodford County Sheriffs Department received a call regarding a fire in Goodfield, Illinois. The call came in just before 11:20 p.m. Officials say the location is located in Timberline Trailer Court and that upon arrival the trailer was fully engulfed.

Officials say the following individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

- 69-year-old Kathryn Murray

- 34-year-old Jason Wall

- 2-year-old Rose Alwood

- 2-year-old Damien Wall

- 1-year-old Ariel Wall

Autopsies show the five died as a result of carbon monoxide intoxication.

After an investigation by the Woodford County Sheriffs Office, Woodford County Coroner, Eureka Goodfield Fire Department, Illinois State Police and the office of the Fire Marshall and Woodford County States Attorney, officials believe this fire was intentionally started.

The five deaths are now being ruled homicide.

A juvenile is being questioned and at this time officials say this is an active investigation.