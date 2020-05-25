5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County

Rock Island County health officials announced Monday that there are five new cases of COVID-19 bring the county's overall total to 680. The total number of deaths still remains at 25.

The new cases are:

- A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information has been provided due to privacy laws