5 people out of intensive care, 2 remain, after ammonia leak

Authorities say the conditions of five people have improved, two days after they were sickened by ammonia leaking from tanks in northern Illinois.

The Lake County sheriff's office says five people have been upgraded to serious condition from critical, including a firefighter. Sgt. Chris Covelli says two people remained in intensive care Saturday.

A tractor driver was towing tanks of anhydrous ammonia to an Illinois farm from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, when the chemical leaked Thursday , creating a toxic gas cloud that injured dozens of people. Most were treated and released from hospitals.

The leak occurred in Beach Park, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.