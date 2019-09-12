5-year-old rescued from vehicle submerged 20 feet in Kentucky lake

A 5-year-old boy was rescued from a vehicle that was submerged in a lake Sunday, Pendleton County dispatchers confirm.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Chief Communications Officer Kevin Kelly says members of his department were dispatched to to Kincaid Lake State Park around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kelly says a man took his three sons — ages 11, 8, and 5 — fishing at the boat ramp.

The father said he turned off the vehicle and got out with the 11-year-old boy while the two other boys stayed inside.

Kelly says the father heard screaming and ran back to the vehicle which had rolled down the ramp into the lake.

It’s believed one of the boys kicked the transmission into neutral.

When the father reached the vehicle, the 8-year-old boy was on top of it and the 5-year-old boy was inside looking out the window as the vehicle sank, Kelly says.

The father ran to find help and found park employee Eddie Lonaker who then called Park Ranger Jeremy Cook.

Kelly says the father tried to open the vehicle door, but was unsuccessful.

Cook arrived at the ramp and tried to help break the rear window, telling Lonaker to use a paddle boat to float over his position with a rope as he dove under to attempt to rescue the boy, Kelly says.

Firefighter Lt. John Lucas arrived at the ramp and gave Cook a glass breaking tool.

Cook was then able to break the rear window, Kelly says, and the two men pulled the boy from the vehicle which was submerged in 20 feet of water.

Dispatchers say the child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Cook suffered cuts to his hand and arm and was treated at a local hospital and released, Kelly says.

The vehicle was completely submerged following the rescue and was pulled from the lake around 5:45 p.m.

