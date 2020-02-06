5-year-old's mother testifies Thursday in Davenport murder trial

Things were going “alright” when Tre Henderson first moved into Jacqueline Rambert’s Davenport apartment in February 2018.

He had moved down from Chicago to help her watch her 5-year-old son, Ja’Shawn Bussell, while she worked, the 26-year-old woman said.

Things started to change the following April when Henderson started showing “disturbing behavior.”

“He was, like, jealous of him (Bussell),” she said, her voice soft and shaky as she spoke into a microphone in a large Scott County courtroom Thursday. “And mean to him.”

Henderson told her he was being mean to the boy because he “kept touching stuff and he was being hardheaded and stuff.”

“He (Bussell) wasn’t listening,” Rambert said.

On May 1, 2018, more than two months after Henderson first moved in, the boy died in an Iowa City hospital from complications due to blunt force injuries to the head. Bussell also had numerous injuries throughout his small body.

Rambert testified for about 90 minutes on the fourth day of Henderson’s trial.

Henderson, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment-multiple acts, and child endangerment resulting in death.

Rambert pleaded guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors will dismiss the more serious charge of first-degree murder when she is sentenced on March 20.

Rambert, who was shackled at the hands and feet and dressed in orange jail garb, told jurors that her son had been an active and healthy boy who liked to watch TV, especially cartoons.

“He loved music, he liked to dance,” she said. “And, he liked being around me.”

Things changed when Henderson moved in.

Rambert tearfully recalled an incident where she walked into Bussell’s room and discovered that Henderson had tied his hands and feet together with a shoestring “like he had on handcuffs or something.” Another time, he locked the boy into a utility closet with the lights out.

Rambert said Bussell was “scared” after both incidents. However, Henderson continued to live in the Emerald Drive apartment with her and Bussell.

On April 20, 2018, she was at work when Henderson texted her and said Bussell had urinated and soiled his pants. She testified when she got home from work that day, she noticed he had bruises all over his body.

Rambert asked Henderson about it.

“Tre had told me that he whooped my son and he basically had beat my son with the belt because of the texts he had sent me earlier.

“When he was whooping him, Ja’Shawn was trying to run away from him and Ja’Shawn was hitting his head up against the door and stuff.”

Rambert said she asked Bussell if he was OK and asked him what happened.

“Ja’Shawn, he would just tell me that he (was) OK and he would, like, kind of withdraw from me because he wouldn’t know how to really tell me what happened or what was wrong with him,” she said.

Henderson continued to live with them.

Rambert said she was afraid to take Bussell to a hospital or doctor because of the bruises on his body. Henderson, she said, said the boy would be taken away from her for a long time and said to take him to get checked out after his injuries healed.

On April 22, 2018, Henderson brought Bussell to Rambert’s work and told her he had fallen off the kitchen counter. She testified she noticed a bruise over Bussell’s eye.

Over the next few days, the boy did not eat much and was throwing up, she said. She said she stopped him at one point from hitting his head up against the tub when she bathed him.

She said Henderson told her Bussell kept biting his lips. She said she told him to stop it and, out of frustration and nervousness, hit the boy in his ribs.

Rambert said it appeared he had a broken bone in his body. Neither she nor Henderson took Bussell to the hospital, she said.

On April 27, 2018, Rambert went to back to work and left Bussell at home with Henderson. The boy was asleep in his room when she got home.

She checked on him twice and was heating up food in the kitchen when Henderson told her that it sounded like Bussell was choking.

Rambert, followed by Henderson, went into the boy’s room to check on him.

"I started calling his name, asking him to wake up, and then he wouldn’t open his eyes," she said. "He wasn’t responding back to me."

Rambert said she ran to get her phone to call 911. Henderson took off Bussell’s clothes, took him the bathroom and ran cold water over his body.

He then took Bussell into their bedroom and told Rambert to help him perform CPR, she said.

Rambert said Henderson grabbed her phone out of her hand, threw it down, and again told her to help him perform CPR.

She said she tried to help him and then grabbed her phone again and called 911.

Medical personnel, firefighters and police responded to the apartment. Bussell was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City, where he died.

Henderson denied hurting the child during interviews with police.

Rambert will be back on the stand Friday.