50 new jobs are coming to the Rock Island Arsenal

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth along with U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack announced the addition of 50 new human resources professional positions at Rock Island Arsenal through the U.S. Army’s Civilian Human Resources Agency in order to support the Defense Health Agency.

These positions are in addition to the approximately 160 positions added to resource agency's activity in Rock Island in 2018, and the stand-up of the U.S. Army’s additive manufacturing center at RIA.

The Rock Island Arsenal plays a necessary role in our armed forces by adapting to the needs of the military and quickly manufacturing critical items to protect our troops. ‎

In August, RIA secured $52 million in federal funding for renovations and information technology upgrades for the Army Sustainment Command Headquarters. In October, the Army announced $25 million for new, industrial-strength 3D printers to be located at RIA.

Last year, the members announced new guidance from the Army that will help manufacturing at RIA remain competitive with the private sector and maintain a reliable workload.